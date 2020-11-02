While the country was still under the impression that Delhi's humble eatery Baba ka Dhaba was receiving a good deal of business and support after the video of the owner shot to fame overnight, the owner of Kanta Prasad has filed a complaint against the YouTube influencer who first shot their video.

Prasad accused Gaurav Wasan of misappropriation of funds by using their video to ask for a donation.

What is the Baba Ka Dhaba owner's complaint?

In Kanta Prasad's complaint, Gaurav Wasan shot his video and posted it online and convinced the public on social media to donate money to the eatery owner.

According to reports, Prasad further alleged that Wasan "intentionally and deliberately shared only his and his family/friends bank details and mobile numbers with the donors and collected huge amount of donation through different mode of payments i.e bank account/wallets without providing any information to the complainant".

The Baba ka Dhaba owner also accused the YouTuber of not providing details of the financial transactions to him.

Atul Kumar Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), said, "We received the complaint yesterday at the Malviya Nagar Police Station and the matter is being probed. No FIR has been registered yet in the case."

The Baba ka Dhaba trend

Baba ka Dhaba a roadside footstall in Delhi's Malviya Nagar shot to fame overnight. The video of the couple went viral on social media after a person shared a clip of them wherein the old man was seen breaking down talking about the difficulties his wife and he are facing.

After the video went viral, netizens came forward to help the elderly and promised to throng the Dhaba. This also ignited a conversation on social media about other local businesses the citizens need to support during the times of pandemic.

After their story has touched many hearts, Baba ka Dhaba is among the top trends on Twitter. Some asked for their details to donate money to their account including celebrities like Sonam Kapoor.

A day after the heartbreaking video, #Babakadhaba was trending on Twitter and the food joint was flooded with more customers than it had seen in 30 years of being in business.