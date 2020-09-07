Public speaker Dr Ranjith Kumar had earlier hit headlines for his controversial comments. He became a household name after he took part in the second season of Bigg Boss Malayalam, hosted by Mohanlal.

Now, Ranjith Kumar is in the news after the pictures of him with actress Krishna Prabha went viral. Rumours were doing rounds that he had married the Malayalam actress. The speculations started spreading like wildfire.

The costumes that they had sported in the photos made the netizens believe that they have tied the knot in real life. And people started sharing comments about their marriage. It became a hot topic of discussion among the fans of the Bigg Boss Malayalam as Ranjith, who was known for misogynistic comments.

Ranjith Kumar, who had sought a divorce from his first wife following two miscarriages, had confessed, in an interview a few months ago that he was not against the wedding. This only made people believe the Bigg Boss Malayalam might have married the actress.

However, it has turned out to be fake news. The said photos are taken for the comedy serial aired on a leading Malayalam channel.

Krishna Prabha has herself clarified that she is not married and she would not tie the knot in such a way. "My phone is ringing non-stop since morning. These stills are from the comedy series ' Life is beautiful ' aired on Asianet. The pictures of Ranjith sir are from it. Fans need not to worry... I wouldn't marry like this – unmarried Krishna Prabhas! {rough translation from her post read).

Thus putting an end to the speculations as the teaser of the special episode is expected to be released soon.

