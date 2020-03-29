Mohanlal fans all across Kerala are now awaiting the release of his new movie 'Ram' which is being directed by Jeethu Joseph. It should be noted that Jeethu is joining hands with Mohanlal after the mammoth success of 'Drishyam', and this single factor has already elevated the hype surrounding this film to new heights.

A Bigg Boss star in Ram

As per the latest reports, David John, who contended in the first season of Bigg Boss Malayalam will do a crucial role in this movie. David is apparently doing a character with negative shades, and his role will have a crucial significance in determining the overall flow of the film.

Recently, David revealed that it was Mohanlal who recommended him to Jeethu Joseph to play this role in Ram. The former Bigg Boss Malayalam contestant also added that he is ready to play any role in a Mohanlal movie, no matter it is big or small.

"Since Lalettan was involved, I didn't care whether the role was small or big, or positive or negative. I was ready to do it," said David, New Indian Express reports.

The shooting of Ram is now temporarily on hold due to the coronavirus outbreak. Close sources to the movie reveal that the crew has already completed shooting in Kochi and Delhi, and they will soon head to a foreign location to complete the remaining filming.

Ram: A tout investigative thriller

'Ram' is expected to be a high voltage investigative thriller, and it will portray Mohanlal in a very stylish avatar. Apart from Mohanlal and David John, this film also stars Trisha Krishnan and Indrajith Sukumaran in other prominent roles.

Another Mohanlal movie that is awaiting its release is 'Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham' directed by Priyadarshan. The film was originally scheduled to release on March 26, 2020, but was later postponed due to the nationwide lockdown.