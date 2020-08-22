In today's day and age, when it doesn't take rumours and fake posts to create an uproar; it's important to bust the myth. With so much information, right and wrong, circulating all around us throughout time, it takes us an effort to find out what's true and what's false. And the latest one to have fallen for fake news is Kangana Ranaut.

Kangana's tweet

Kangana Ranaut shared a false interview of Aamir Khan which claims that the actor said his wives may be Hindu but his kids only follow Islam. The article was first published in 2012 for a site called Tanqeed. The article claims that it was an exclusive interview of Aamir Khan where he spoke to a correspondent Shaheen Raaj. Sharing and commenting on the article, Ranaut wrote, "Hindu + Muslim = Muslim Yeh toh kattarpanthi hai,outcome of a marriage is not just a blend of genes and cultures but even religions. Bachchon ko Allah ki ebadat bhi seekhayein aur Shri Krishn ki Bhakti bhi, yehi secularism hai na?@aamir_khan. (sic)"

She also wrote, "@aamir_khan आप तो सबसे ज़्यादा टॉलरंट थे आप कबसे हिंदूइज़म केलिये इंटॉलरंट हो गए? हिंदू माताओं की संतानें जिनकी रागों में श्री कृशन और श्री राम का खून बह रहा है,सनातन धर्म, भारतीय शभ्यता, यहाँ की संस्कृति जिनकी धरोहर है, वो सिर्फ़ और सिर्फ़ इस्लाम को फ़ॉलो करेंगे, ऐसा क्यूँ?"

The fact

After Kangana's tweet, several media houses also published the tweet and quotes from the fake article. When Boom got in touch with the team of Aamir Khan, they were informed that the article was fake and no such interview ever happened. Not just that, they also revealed that an accused from Hyderabad was arrested for spreading such fake content.

Claim Review: Aamir Khan saying his kids will only follow Islam in an interview

Claimed by: Kangana Ranaut, media outlets

Claim check: False