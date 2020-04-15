Actors may choose to, or not to work with each other. It's their choice after all. Still, one asks why two actors who've never really had any problems and are known really well around the industry would never work together, after so long.

Aamir Khan has never worked with Rekha in a film. Rekha, however, did appear in Tahir Hussain's film, Locket. Aamir Khan had observed the actress on set and wasn't too impressed with her attitudes towards her work. According to reports, this may have been the reason why Aamir Khan chose not to work with her.

Why Rekha and Aamir Khan have never worked together

Rekha was one of the most sought after actresses in the 80s and 90s, as her performances allowed her to rise to prominence. The actress had carved a niche for herself in Bollywood. Even though the actress has been the centre of many a debate especially around her personal life, she still has had a long and illustrious career.

Aamir Khan has never worked with Rekha and it's still uncertain if this was a conscious choice or just the way things turned out. The two though have never shared animosity and have been seen greeting and posing for the cameras together.

In 1986, Rekha was working on Locket with Jeetendra. The film was produced by Tahir Hussain. Aamir Khan would come to observe the set and in the process, he got to see Rekha's working style up close. Rekha used to come late to the set and on many occasions, scenes had to be reshot. The actress wasn't very dedicated to the film. According to a report, this put off Aamir Khan from working with her in the future.

There was one time though when Aamir Khan played Naseeruddin Shah and Rekha's son in the film Time Machine. Due to budget complications, the film never made it to the big screen. Director Shekhar Kapur had tried to make the film again with a new star cast but that didn't materialise either.

Aamir Khan has never made an issue out of this or treated Rekha differently. The two have always shared camaraderie, but they've never worked on a film together to date. The actress even attended the Dangal premiere. What does that say?