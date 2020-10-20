The recent advertisement by the jewellery brand Tanishq, which was withdrawn after being called out for 'promoting Love Jihad' by a section of viewers, is in the news once again.

A bunch of social media posts claimed that several members of the Muslim community were not very pleased with the advertisement and have resorted to taking necessary actions against the label promoted by the Tata Group.

The much-talked-about advertisement was aimed at celebrating inter-religious family bonds as it showed a Muslim family organising a baby shower for their Hindu daughter-in-law.

The claim

Facebook and Twitter users claimed that Ahmed Bukhari, Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid, Delhi, is all set to issue a fatwa against Tanishq for showing a Hindu ceremony being held in a Muslim household in its advertisement. The posts have gone fairly viral with a considerable number of people falling for the purported information.

"Jama Masjid will issue a fatwa against Tanishq because they had shown "baby shower" tradition in the advertisement which is Hindu culture. Muslims don't have traditions like this. Tanishq is silently destroying culture, traditions and harming Islam religion," wrote a user on Twitter while a post on Facebook read, "Jama Masjid chief to issue a fatwa against Tanishq because it has committed a crime to spread the Sanatani ritual of a lapse in the Muslim community."

Fact-check

As it turns out, the claims made by random social media users are completely baseless as Ahmed Bukhari himself has rubbished the theories regarding issuing a fatwa against Tanishq. While speaking to the fact-checking website BOOM, the Jama Masjid chief made it clear that he did not take any offence by what was shown in the advertisement and slammed those who spread rumours on social media.

"You know that social media is used to spread such rumours. There is no question of a fatwa. What else does social media do except for spreading rumours and nuisance," Ahmed Bukhari was quoted as saying by BOOM. Moreover, Syed Shaban Bukhari, Vice Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid, had showered praises on Tanishq for coming up with a "beautiful advertisement" that promotes harmony between the two religions.

"I find this ad extremely beautiful. The division is in the minds of few extremists. We as Muslims have really good Hindu friends and we all love each other and when you talk about safety, yes Hindus are super safe in our houses. Tanishq well done for spreading love," he wrote on Facebook a day after the advertisement was taken down.