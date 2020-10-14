The Tanishq store in Gujarat turned into a new mystery after there were reports that an unruly mob attacked the said store over the interfaith advertisement. After spiraling confusion over the reports, it was later clarified that there was no such attack on the store, but the manager of the store said he had been receiving threat calls.

Tanishq's new ad to promote its Ekatvm collection drew nation-wide attention with mixed reviews. The idea behind the ad was to celebrate the unity of people from different walks of life, communities and families. To convey the message, the Tanishq ad showed a Muslim family organize a baby shower as per Hindu rituals for their daughter-in-law. This did not go well with many, and Tanishq decided to pull down the ad.

But things escalated after Tanishq's store in Kutch district became national news. After reports of the store being ransacked came to light, people reacted to the incident and demanded a justification. But it was later found out that there was no such attack on the store after the Gujarat Police set the record straight on the matter.

Fact-check

Mayur Patil, SP, Kutch (East), Gujarat issued a clarification on the matter along with the store manager, who confirmed that there were no attacks on the store. However, Rahul Manuja, the store manager said they received threat calls.

"Two people came to Tanishq store and demanded to put up an apology in Gujarati. The shop owner fulfilled the demand but he was getting threat calls. The news about the store being attacked is false," Patil was quoted as saying by ANI.

The store had to put out an apology over the ad after two men barged into the store and forced the manager to do so. "The ad is shameful and we apologise (sic)," the note read.