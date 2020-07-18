With the news of Defence Minister of India, Rajnath Singh offering prayers at the Amarnath Holy Cave in J&K, another piece of information was widely being circulated concerning the holy shrine. Several social media posts had claimed that a bus accident carrying Amartnath Yatris in Ramban left 16 dead and 32 injured.

Claim

Social media posts had been claiming that a bus carrying Amarnath Yatris met with an accident at Nashiri Nallah in Ramban. As a result of this, 16 Yatris died and 32 others were injured.

Fact-check

There is no report of a bus accident carrying Amartnath Yatris. The photo in circulation showing the accident is from an old incident from 2017, which had killed 16 devotees. But no such accident has taken place recently, IBTimes has confirmed.