Amid coronavirus pandemic in the country, several examinations stand postponed in the state of Jammu and Kashmir due to the lockdown imposed by the government. Meanwhile, students in the state are being bombarded with fake notifications regarding their exams and are falling prey to such fake news during this time of crisis.

According to the latest fake JK BOSE notification, which has been circulated in the state, is that the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education has decided to promote all the students studying from 10, 11 and 12 for the JK BOSE 2020 examination have been promoted to the next class with having to appear for exams.

What does the fake JK BOSE notification claim?

The notification states, "As a precautionary measure against coronavirus, it is hereby notified for the information of all the students belonging to classes 10, 11 and 12 BOSE Annual Regular 2020 examination Jammu division, that the students belonging to respective classes are promoted to further classes. All precautionary measure is taken due to Covid-19."

The truth

International Business Times, India debunks the fake notification circulated by an unknown source. According to the last official notification available on the website, the examinations for the class 10, 11 and 12 students have been postponed.

Firstly, no such information is published on the official website of JK BOSE and there has been no such statement made by the official administrations, verbally. The last updates regarding the examinations on the official website were dated March 31, which were 'Precautionary closure of Evaluation Centres of JKBOSE, Jammu' and 'Notification for the examination of JKBOSE for Classes 10th,11th & 12th being held across J&K were postponed upto 31-03-2020 now postponed till further orders for Jammu division.'

Secondly, the notification does not feature the official letterhead or logo of the JK BOSE administration or follow the official format of a notification. The signature or the Joint secretary of JK BOSE JD Sudhir Singh or any other official is missing. Lastly, the appalling grammatical errors in the notification can not be overlooked.

Here is a sample of official notifications by the JK BOSE

Previously, the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education had postponed the class 10, 11 and 12 board examinations. According to the notification provided on the official website of the board the exams which were postponed until March 31, 2020, until further notice. There have been no latest updates regarding the same post that.

Hence, students who will be appearing for the class 10, 11 and 12 board exams of JK BOSE are advised to visit the official website for further updates and not follow any such notifications forwarded on social media without verification.