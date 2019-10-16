A satirical picture of Chinese President Xi Jinping surfaced the internet which portrays Xi Jinping clad in karai vesthi an Indian attire while meeting Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is photoshopped.

The picture was shared during the backdrop of his visit to India for an informal summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Chennai. During the meeting between Xi and PM Modi, Modi sported a similar look.

The photo has been circulated with a caption in Malayalam.

"ഹെല്ലോ .... അൽ കമ്മീസ്..അൽ സഖാപ്പീസ് ...അൽ സുടാപ്പിസ്....യഥാർഥ മോഡി മാജിക് നിങ്ങള്ക്ക് കാണണോ...ദാണ്ടെ കിടക്കുന്നു......ഭാരതത്തിൽ നിന്ന് പാകിസ്ഥാനിൽ പോയ ചൈനീസ് പ്രീമിയർ......ഇന്ത്യൻ ഡ്രെസ്സിൽ......",

Fact Check:

A photoshop artist @Athiest_Krishna created the fake image. Alt News used the Google image reverse of the same image unveiled the reality behind the photoshopped image which shows the original picture by Thomas Peter, a Reuters photographer. In the image, Xi Jinping is wearing a black suit along with a white shirt and a blue tie during Imran Khan's visit to Beijing in November 2018.

Observing the poorly photoshopped image reveals that Xi Jinping seems to be in the air above the red carpet.