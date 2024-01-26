Bollywood celebs visited Ayodhya for the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir on January 22. Celebs like Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Ayushmann Khurrana among others, were seen seeking blessings at the temple. Several videos and pictures from the Pran Pratishtha ceremony have surfaced on the internet.

Ayushman Khurrana singing Dil Dil Pakistan at a concert ?? Much respect for Ayushman ? pic.twitter.com/dPD1CLzRUn — Alisha Imran (@Alishaimran111) January 25, 2024

Ayushmann Khurrana is currently grabbing headlines for his presence at the Ayodya temple. He also shared a picture from his divine darshan.

The prolific singer and actor was seen with his fellow industry mates, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt, among others.

The clown @ayushmannk was singing "Dil Dil Pakistan" when Pakistanis were kiIIing our soldiers & innocent citizens..

No wonder he's so upset to see #RamMandir.



The reason why I don't trust most of these Bollywoodiyas. They can even sell their mothers for money... pic.twitter.com/pCqIgJt7r1 — Mr Sinha (@MrSinha_) January 24, 2024

The claim

Days after Ayushmann returned to Mumbai, a video of Ayushmaan performing at an event went viral.

In the video, Ayushmann is singing Dil Dil Pakistan.

The said clip has caused an uproar on social media.

Fact Check

Did Ayushmann sing Dil Dil Pak after coming from Ayodhya? Here's the truth.

Users on X (formerly known as Twitter) condemned Ayushmann's act, expressing that some Bollywood celebrities can go to extreme lengths for money. It is to be noted that Dil Dil Pakistan is a patriotic Pakistani song, and it has been hailed as an unofficial national anthem of Pakistan.

The video dates back to 2017.

Ayushmann's PR (Public Relations) team said that the clip was from a concert that happened in Dubai back in 2017. During the performance, Ali Zafar and Ayushmann Khurrana gave live performances. The concert was a celebration of harmony between the two countries.

A longer version of the video shows the actor giving tribute to people from different states and regions, such as Punjabi, Uttar Pradesh, Bengali, and South India. After this, he performed Dil Dil Pakistan and Chak De India along with his brother Aparshakti Khurrana.

The video of the concert was shared on the YouTube channel Selfie TV with the caption, "Ayushman Khurana Giving Tribute to all Asian countries through his Punjabi singing in Dubai."

Ayushmann Khurrana to be present for the historic 75th Republic Day Parade in New Delhi!

It was reported that Ayushmann Khurrana will be present at this year's Republic Day Parade to witness India's historic 75th Republic Day celebrations at Kartavya Path (formerly called Rajpath), New Delhi.

Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in the movie Dream Girl 2, which was a major success. The film also starred Ananya Panday, Abhishek Banerjee, Paresh Rawal and Manjot Singh.