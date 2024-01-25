Fact check: Claims of stopping disability pensions in J&K baseless [truth here]

In a fresh attack against the J&K administration, the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) has levelled serious allegations that the UT government has stopped giving pension to disabled people in the region, raising concerns about the government's commitment to social welfare. Before these allegations gained momentum, a quick assessment of the facts revealed the truth.

The claim

JKNC alleges that the current administration in Jammu and Kashmir has halted the pension for individuals with disabilities, raising concerns about the government's commitment to social welfare.

JKNC accuses the Jammu and Kashmir administration of actively engaging in efforts to harass individuals with disabilities, suggesting mistreatment of a vulnerable community.

In a post on social media, JKNC State Women's Wing President Shameema Firdous wrote:

"Of all the things they could do, the ruling government in J&K has stopped the pension given to disabled & other vulnerable sections of people! What a shame! JKNC State Women's wing President Shameema Firdous drew attention to the withholding & reduction of monthly pension to disabled and other vulnerable sections, saying the measure has thrown the beneficiaries into dire straits."

"J&K administration is leaving no effort to harass the handicapped people. For years, JKNC was demanding enhancement of the disability pension from Rs 1000 to Rs 3000, but instead of enhancing this meager financial assistance, they have stopped it too," the post added.

"In Srinagar alone, over 44,000 elderly, widows, and divorcees live on this small pension. Shameema called for early release of the pension and demanded an increase in view of rising prices of medicines and other household items," she claimed.

Fact Check

Contrary to the claim, the government has implemented the Unique Disability Identification (UDID) system successfully, achieving 100 percent certification. Figures from Srinagar District reveal that over 6,000 Persons with Disabilities continue to receive pensions regularly, and the scheme has reached saturation in 2023. There is no credible evidence supporting the assertion that the government has discontinued disability pensions.

It is further revealed that under the BJP-PDP government in 2016-17, the pension for Persons with Disabilities was increased from Rs. 250 to Rs. 1000. Thorough document verification by the Social Welfare Department eliminated fake pensioners, and the transition to an online social security scheme streamlined the process for beneficiaries. The claim of harassment lacks substantial evidence and appears to be misleading.

The fact check debunks both claims made by JKNC, clarifying that disability pensions have not been stopped, and there is no credible evidence supporting allegations of harassment. Initiatives such as the UDID system and increased pensions demonstrate the government's commitment to the welfare of Persons with Disabilities in Jammu and Kashmir.

Hence, IBTimes has arrived at the conclusion that the JKNC claims made in a lengthy social media post about disability pension are baseless.