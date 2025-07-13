Popular Tajikistani singer and Bigg Boss fame Abdu Rozik has come under scrutiny after reports emerged that he was detained at Dubai International Airport on Saturday over allegations of theft and money laundering.

According to reports, the Bigg Boss 16 contestant was taken into custody by authorities at around 5 a.m., shortly after arriving in Dubai from Montenegro.

While the specifics of the complaint remain undisclosed, a company representative told Khaleej Times, "All we can say is that we are aware he has been taken into custody on allegations of theft."

It so happened that Abdu Rozik had flown to Dubai to attend an event that featured several other Bigg Boss contestants. As news of his alleged detention went viral, multiple media outlets reported that he had been arrested at the airport.

Fact Check

However, it has now been clarified that Rozik was detained for questioning, not arrested.

Addressing the media reports, Abdu Rozik took to social media and posted a series of Instagram stories criticising the press for misreporting the incident. He shared his version of events and later posted glimpses of the event he had attended in Dubai.

While the entire incident and the allegations surrounding Abdu still remain under wraps, a representative from Rozik's team reiterated in a statement: "All we can say is that we are aware he has been taken into custody on allegations of theft." The team declined to provide further details, and Dubai authorities have issued no official statement.

A spokesperson for the S-Line Project, which manages Rozik's professional affairs, added: "The information circulating in the media is incorrect. We will take all necessary legal steps to protect Abdu Rozik and his image. We will also share complete information at the appropriate time to clarify the facts for the Indian public. Believe us, we have a lot to say regarding this matter."

This is not the first time Rozik has found himself caught in controversy. Last year, he was questioned by India's Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering investigation involving a hospitality firm. Although Abdu Rozik was not named as an accused in the case, the incident received significant media attention in India.

About Abdu

Originally from Tajikistan, Abdu holds a UAE Golden Visa. The singer has been living in Dubai for several years now.

His professional journey commenced in 2019 as Abdu received mentorship from Tajikistani rapper and blogger Baron (Behruz). He went on to lend his voice to numerous Tajikistani songs such as "Ohi Dili Zor", "Chaki Chaki Boron" and "Modar".

Back in 2021, he uploaded a video of himself singing the Hindi song "Enna Sona" by Arijit Singh. A year later, he was invited to attend the 22nd IIFA Awards in Abu Dhabi, where he shared his rendition of "Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga" from the 1994 release "1942: A Love Story."

He rose to fame with his stint as a contestant in the popular reality show, "Bigg Boss 16".

In addition to this, Abdu recently appeared in the cooking reality show "Laughter Chefs Season 2", where he was paired with popular YouTuber Elvish Yadav.