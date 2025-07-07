Shefali Jariwala's untimely death has sent shockwaves across the nation. Her family and friends from the industry are still struggling to come to terms with the heartbreaking loss. Fondly known as the Kaanta Lagagirl, Shefali passed away at the age of 42 in Mumbai on Friday, June 27, 2025, following a cardiac arrest.

She is survived by her parents, her husband Parag Tyagi, and their beloved dog Simba, whom she considers her child. Following Shefali's death, several videos and reels began circulating on Instagram and YouTube, claiming that Simba was unwell and refusing to eat. Some clips showed Simba playing with a red dupatta, believed to be Shefali's, and even suggested that he was sobbing in her absence.

Parag Tyagi rubbished the rumours about Simba's health

In the early hours of Monday, Parag took to Instagram and shared a video in which he is seen holding Simba in his arms while offering alms and donations to the poor. An elderly woman is also seen blessing Parag and Simba while praying for Shefali's soul.

Sharing the video, Parag wrote, "Simba is hale and hearty and is performing all the rituals that a son would for his mother. This video is for all those wonderful people who were genuinely concerned about our baby Simba — unlike some heartless individuals spreading false news about his health just to garner a few likes and views. I truly thank those who care. God bless you all."

What was the cause of death?

According to sources, Shefali may have taken an anti-ageing injection on an empty stomach, which could have triggered the cardiac arrest. Although her autopsy ruled out any foul play, the official findings have yet to be made public.

Shefali's close friend, actor Pooja Ghai, spoke to journalist Vickey Lalwani about Shefali's final moments. She revealed that on the night of her death, Shefali had dinner and then asked her husband Parag to take their dog for a walk. While Parag was downstairs, he received a distressing call from their house help, urging him to return quickly as Shefali wasn't feeling well.

Pooja said, "What happened exactly, we'll know after the postmortem. But from what I understand, she had dinner and then asked Parag to take the dog out. What followed was sudden and devastating."

Shefali Jariwala rose to fame in the early 2000s with her sizzling performance in the Kaanta Laga remix video, earning her the title "Kaanta Laga Girl." She later appeared in Salman Khan's Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, and eventually transitioned into reality television, gaining popularity through shows like Nach Baliye alongside her husband and Bigg Boss 13.