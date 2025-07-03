'Hardware was fine, software was faulty': Baba Ramdev on Shefali Jariwala's death due to anti-ageing pills

Renowned yoga guru Ramdev Baba, known for his outspoken nature and candid takes on current affairs, has once again made headlines, this time reacting to the sudden death of Kaanta Laga fame, Shefali Jariwala.

Ramdev Baba emphasised the importance of internal strength for overall well-being. Offering a rather unusual take on Shefali's untimely demise, he told NDTV, "The hardware was fine, the software was faulty. The symptoms were fine, the system was faulty."

He further added, "There is a difference in superficial appearance. Appearing to be something and actually being it are two different things."

During the conversation, he also spoke about the significance of healthy dietary habits and their role in increasing life expectancy. As per reports, he stated that a normal human lifespan should be between 150–200 years, not just 100. However, he claimed that modern lifestyles have led people to overburden their brains, hearts, eyes, and livers.

"Food meant to be consumed over 100 years is now being consumed in just 25," he said, pointing to the rapid lifestyle deterioration. "You don't know how to operate yourself. If you take care of your system, it's possible that you won't age for 100 years," he added.

Following Shefali's death, it was revealed that the actress was undergoing anti-ageing treatments, which included medications and injections. Reportedly, she was fasting on the day of her demise.

In addition, Mumbai Police found two boxes of beauty and self-care supplements at her residence, which included anti-ageing medicines, skin glow tablets, and vitamin supplements. According to her family, Shefali had been taking these without any medical consultation.

Doctors at RN Cooper Hospital, where her body was sent for post-mortem, suspect that a sudden drop in blood pressure may have contributed to her death. The post-mortem reports are currently awaited.

About Shefali Jariwala

Shefali Jariwala rose to fame with the 2002 music video Kaanta Laga and became a household name. She later appeared in reality shows such as Nach Baliye and Bigg Boss 13, and also had a cameo in the Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, and Salman Khan starrer Mujhse Shaadi Karogi.