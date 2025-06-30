Kaanta Laga fame Shefali Jariwala passed away on June 27, 2025, at the age of 42 due to a sudden cardiac arrest, leaving fans and the film industry shocked. Shefali was declared dead on arrival at a Mumbai hospital by her husband, Parag Tyagi. Her husband stated that Shefali had no prior serious health issues, and she was into fitness and a healthy lifestyle. Police have also recorded statements from other family members.

Meanwhile, according to multiple media reports, investigators at the scene discovered two boxes containing anti-ageing tablets, skin glow supplements, and vitamin pills. A police officer told Hindustan Times that the family admitted Shefali had been taking these supplements without a doctor's prescription, though they insisted she had never experienced any side effects from them.

These days, many celebrities are obsessed with staying youthful and evergreen, and opt for beauty enhancement procedures like botox, fillers, take glutathione, and lip augmentation.

However, OG queen of Bollywood Kareena Kapoor, who is nearing 45, embraces her wrinkles and fuller figure, and doesn't shy away from flaunting her age and body. She also prefers home-cooked meals.

Kareena has repeatedly insisted she doesn't believe in botox or surgeries. Days after Shefali Jariwala's sudden demise, the actor shared her stance on cosmetic treatments.

Reacting to the alleged use of anti-ageing treatments by Shefali, Kareena told Barkha Dutt in an interview, "I am against botox. I'm all for self-preservation in the good sense, being healthy, feeling great, and choosing natural therapies. Self-preservation also means preserving my talent, because that's my weapon."

She added, "So, preserving that by taking holidays, spending time with family and friends, engaging in things beyond being on set, that too is self-preservation. Rather than needles and going under the knife, that's what I'm all for."

What caused Shefali's sudden death?

According to initial reports, Shefali had been observing a religious fast on Sunday for a Satyanarayan Pooja held at the couple's residence. Investigations also suggest that self-medication and suspected food poisoning may have contributed to her death. Police sources revealed that Shefali had consumed stale fried rice while fasting and had been undergoing anti-ageing treatments for the past five to six years. Officials further stated that she had received anti-ageing injections without any recent medical supervision.

The pharmacist at the medical store from where Shefali and her family procured supplements and medicines has also been questioned as part of the investigation.