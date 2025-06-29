When love won, but life was lost. The much-in-love and happily married couple, Shefali and Parag, were preparing to celebrate their wedding anniversary in August. Frequently seen indulging in public displays of affection and sharing joyful moments, little did they know that fate had something else in store for them.

The sudden and untimely demise of Shefali Jariwala has sent shockwaves across the nation. Her husband, Parag Tyagi, and her parents are devastated by the news. Shefali passed away following a cardiac arrest on Friday, June 27, 2025, leaving behind a void in the lives of her loved ones and the entertainment industry.

Her last rites were performed at Oshiwara crematorium in Mumbai on Saturday evening.

Several photos and visuals of Parag and Shefali's grieving family, especially her mother—crying in agony and wishing her daughter would return—have been circulating on social media.

What made the moment even more distressing were the visuals showing paparazzi zooming in on Shefali's mortal remains while her family mourned in anguish.

One particularly disturbing video showed Shefali's mother crying uncontrollably as she saw her daughter's body for the last time.

On Sunday, Shefali's ashes were immersed at Juhu Beach in Mumbai. Family members, close friends, and well-wishers gathered to bid a tearful farewell. Her husband, actor Parag Tyagi, was seen breaking down as he carried his wife's ashes for the final rites.

As per Hindu customs, the ashes were immersed after performing rituals and feeding crows at the crematorium. In a viral video, Parag was seen crying inconsolably, clutching the pot of ashes to his chest. Yet again, paparazzi were seen zooming in to capture his grief.

Social media users slammed the media for sensationalising the tragic moment

Other clips also showed Shefali's mother and relatives immersing her ashes into the sea, which is a deeply private and heartbreaking moment for the family. The intrusive behaviour of the paparazzi, asking Parag to pose and speak, hasn't gone down well with social media.

Not just Instagram users, but celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Tina Datta, and Janhvi Kapoor also condemned the insensitive coverage.

On Sunday, Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram Stories and posted a note criticising the unethical media behaviour. He wrote, "Again, one more passing of a soul being insensitively covered by the media. I just don't understand—why do you have to cover someone's grief? Everyone looks so uncomfortable. How is this benefiting anyone? My request to my friends in the media—this isn't the way someone would want their final journey covered."

Cause of death

Shefali passed away on Friday following a cardiac arrest. Her husband, Parag, reportedly rushed her to a hospital in Mumbai's Andheri area, but doctors declared her dead on arrival.

According to police and forensic experts, health-related issues are believed to be the cause. Sources revealed that Shefali had been undergoing regular anti-ageing treatments over the past few years.

A source informed that on the evening of June 27, between 10:00 PM and 11:00 PM, her health deteriorated rapidly, her body began trembling, and she collapsed. Despite observing a religious fast at home that day, Shefali reportedly received her routine anti-ageing injection, which may have triggered the cardiac arrest.

So far, no foul play has been suspected. Police have recorded statements from eight individuals, including family members, household staff, and a doctor from Bellevue Hospital, according to a Mumbai Police official.