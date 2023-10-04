Taking serious note of a video posted by a news agency regarding the involvement of arrested and suspended Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) in terror activities, Jammu and Kashmir police on Tuesday dispelled the rumours that the officer was involved in Kokernag encounter in which four security personnel including three senior officers lost their lives in the line of duty.

In a post on X, Kashmir Police while quoting Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar termed the video as baseless and said that DySP Adil Mushtaq is being investigated for an entirely different case.

Police said that this type of irresponsible journalism is also an act of criminal misconduct and is liable for legal action.

"It has come to notice that a video news item has been uploaded purportedly issued by a news agency by the name of Bharat TAK suggesting that DSP Adil Mushtaq is involved in the Kokernag terror incident as an insider betrayal. There is no truth to this video news," police said.

It said, "DSP Adil Mushtaq is being investigated for an entirely different case in Srinagar district and not in Anantnag. This type of irresponsible journalism is also an act of criminal misconduct and is liable for legal action".

DSP Adil Mushtaq is being investigated for an entirely different case in Srinagar district and not in Anantnag. This type of #irresponsible #journalism is also an act of criminal misconduct and is liable for legal action: ADGP Kashmir

(2/2)@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) October 3, 2023

DySP arrested on September 22 on corruption charges

Famous for his social media posts and his welfare initiatives, Adil Mushtaq, DySP was recently arrested on September 22 on charges of corruption and evidence tampering.

DySP Adil Mushtaq, currently serving in a battalion of the J&K Armed Police, faced questioning and interrogation in some corruption cases.

He was arrested on the basis of an FIR No. 149/2023 registered under Section 7, 7A of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Sections 167, 193, 201, 210, 218, and 221 of the Indian Penal Code.

Belonging to an influential family, with his brother a Youth Congress leader in Baramulla, Adil is the son-in-law of a former District & Sessions Judge who transitioned from the judicial service to join Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC).

Adil along with another DySP suspended on Sunday

The Jammu and Kashmir Government on October 1 suspended Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Budgam Gowhar Ahmad Khan and Deputy Superintendent of Police Adil Mushtaq.

"In terms of Rule 31(1) of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Classification, Control, and Appeal) Rules, 1956, pending an inquiry into his conduct, Gowhar Ahmad Khan, Addl Superintendent of Police Budgam, is hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect", read the Government order.

"It is further ordered that the officer shall remain attached with Zonal Police Headquarters Kashmir, during the period of suspension", read the order further.

An official said that Khan was suspended after an inquiry ordered last month established the professional misconduct.

He said that Khan is accused of extorting around Rs 17 lakh from an OGW of terrorists whose case he was investigating. The official said that the OGW was allegedly involved in terror funding.

He said that he accompanied by the OGW travelled to Dubai in August this year without taking permission from the Government.

Three officers among four security personnel lost their lives in Kokernag encounter

Three officers among four security personnel lost their lives in the line of duty during the Kokernag encounter.

Colonel Manpreet Singh, who was the commanding officer of 19 RR, Major Ashish Dhonchak, and DSP Humayun Bhat, were killed during the initial exchange of fire.