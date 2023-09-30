Foiling another attempt of Pakistan to push terrorists on this side of the border, security forces on Saturday eliminated two infiltrators along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Machhal sector in north Kashmir's Kupwara district.

In a joint operation by the Army and Kupwara Police, an infiltration bid was successfully foiled in the Kumkadi area of Machhal Sector in Kupwara district. In the swift and coordinated operation, two intruders were neutralized, reports said.

"In a Joint Operation launched by the Indian Army, and Jammu and Kashmir Police and Intelligence agencies on the intervening night of 29-30 September, an infiltration bid was foiled by alert troops along LOC in Machhal Sector, in Kupwara. Two terrorists have been eliminated along with the recovery of two AK Rifles, two hand grenades, one pistol, and other war-like stores", said a Srinagar-based defence spokesperson.

Based on intelligence input generated by Kupwara Police, a joint alert party of police and the Army launched a search operation in the Kumkadi area along the Line of Control in the Machhal Sector.

The joint team observed the movement of intruders, employing meticulous tactics, the intruders were intercepted but they fired indiscriminately upon the joint team. The fire was retaliated, leading to the elimination of two heavily armed unidentified intruders.

The identification and affiliation of the killed intruders are being ascertained.

Killed infiltrators were equipped with sophisticated weapons

According to police the killed neutralized intruders were found to be heavily armed, and equipped with sophisticated weaponry which indicates their malicious intent to disrupt the peaceful atmosphere in the valley.

However, due to the timely and effective response by J&K Police and the Army, their plans were foiled and a significant threat to peace and stability in the area was neutralized.

A case under relevant sections of law has been registered and further investigation is in progress. An extensive search of the area is being carried out.

Security forces bust hideouts in Tral

The J&K Police along with the Army on Saturday busted two hideouts of terrorists in the Gujjar Basti area of Gulshanpora Tral.

According to reports, on a specific tipoff, the J&K Police Tral and Army's 42 RR laid a cordon in the forest area of Nagbal Forest, Gulshanpora Tral. During searches two terrorists' hideouts were busted.

A gas cylinder along with cooking utensils were recovered during searches.