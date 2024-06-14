Of late, a string of Bollywood actors have fallen prey to deepfake technology. Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Rashmika Mandanna to Aamir Khan among others are bearing the brunt of the overuse of AI, which is not just a security threat but also confuses their fans whether it's legal, real or unreal.

What is Deepfake technology?

Deepfake is a technology in which a person in an existing image or video is replaced with someone else's likeness using AI.

Deepfakes can often be identified by unnatural facial expressions or movements, such as blinking too often or not enough, or movements that are too stiff or jerky. The eyes are a good indicator of whether a video is real or fake.

Alia Bhatt's GRWM video goes viral

The recent celeb who has fallen prey to deepfake is Alia Bhatt. On Friday, a video of Alia Bhatt has gone viral on social media.

In the video, Alia was seen in the popular 'Get Ready With Me' (GRWM) trend. The clip was shared on Instagram by a user named 'Sameeksha Avtr'.

The claim: Reel or real

The Instagram user in her bio has written "All the videos made using AI for only entertainment purposes."

As soon as the video went viral, a section of netizens were perplexed seeing Alia keeping up with the GRWM trend.

Fact check

International Business Times, India did a fact check and found that it's not Alia Bhatt but an Instagram page that uses AI technology and morphs celebs' pictures and videos for entertainment purposes.

Alia Bhatt's fans also expressed concern over the misuse of technology especially AI and exclaimed that it's not Alia Bhatt.

One fan wrote, "AI is getting dangerous day by day."

while another wrote, "Feeling bad for those who think it's real."

A third user chimed in, "I'm getting scared of AI now."

The fourth one said, "I thought it was Alia, then I watched carefully, and she is not Alia."

"AI dude. Looked like a doppelganger for a minute", commented the fifth user.

Alia Bhatt has been the victim of deep fake videos in the past

This is not the first time that a deepfake video of Alia has gone viral on social media. In May this year, a video of Alia surfaced online which showed her face morphed into actress Wamiqa Gabbi's figure.

Rashmika Mandanna's deep fake video

Last year, Delhi Police reportedly tracked down four suspects who uploaded Rashmika Mandanna's deepfake video online.

In the video, a woman identified as Zara Patel was seen entering an elevator while sporting a black fitness onesie. Her face resembled Mandanna. As soon after it was posted, authorities started looking into the matter by figuring out all the IP addresses from which the clip had been posted. The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) sent a notification to the city police, and on November 11, the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) of Delhi Police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against unidentified individuals in connection with the crime.