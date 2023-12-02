Doting wife and actor Alia Bhatt is Ranbir Kapoor's biggest cheerleader. The actor has often professed her love for Ranbir and their daughter Raha on social media platforms.

Ranbir is currently basking in the success of his recently released film Animal. Directed by Sandeep Vanga, the film talks about the toxic and turmoiled relationship between father and son. Ranbir's character in the film turns vengeful after his father gets shot by goons.

Every actor has aced their respective roles. Despite being violent and full of bloodshed, fans have lauded Ranbir's gruesome act and praised Ranbir for his impeccable acting. Critics and fans claim that this is by far Ranbir's one of the finest performances of all time.

Alia Bhatt reviews Ranbir Kapoor's Animal

On Thursday, the makers held a special screening for the star cast and family, Alia was seen dressed in a customised T-shirt with Ranbir's face from his character in Animal printed on it.

Alia also reviewed the film. The actor took to her Instagram stories and penned a note lauding the acting prowess of the cast and gave a huge shout-out to Ranbir for his violent avatar in the film.

Take a look

As Raha takes the first steps, Alia calls Ranbir Kapoor her 'not so little animal'

Meanwhile, Alia also expressed her happiness and shared how her daughter has now started taking baby steps.

On Saturday, the actress posted two photos of Ranbir - one in which he can be seen greeting his fans. The second picture features him reading out a book to his daughter Raha., "

Alia wrote, "For all that you are on and off camera. For the patience, silence and love you give your craft..& for the person you are to your family. For taking such huge strides as an artist.. & for literally making our daughter take her first steps today..For completely blowing us away with your performance...& for making all of the above look so easy. Congratulations my not-so-little animal.."

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their first child, a baby daughter on November 6 last year.