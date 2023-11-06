Diwali is just a few days away and like everyone, celebs are also excited and gearing up for the festival of lights. Dressed at its best, B-town saw its first pre-Diwali bash hosted by ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra on Sunday night.

Celebs added sparkle to the Diwali bash in shades of gold, pink, silver and black. Some looked wowed, while some opted for a rather simple comfy look.

With glitz and glam, celebs kickstarted the Diwali festivities by wishing each other and paps for the festival.

Celebs who attended Manish Malhotra's Diwali party are: Aishwarya Rai, Navya Naveli Nanda, Disha Patani, Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Suhana Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Gauri Khan were among others.

Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and the entire gang of The Archies attended celebrity designer Manish Malhotra's Diwali party

Archies gang, Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Dot, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda exuded elegance as they made a stunning entry dressed in their traditional best as they posed for paparazzi.

While the girls, Suhana, Khushi and Dot opted for red and golden lehengas, the men complemented them in designer sherwanis. The Gen Z stars looked stunning as they stole the limelight.

Suhana Khan looked breathtakingly beautiful in a Golden bralette and red and gold lehenga as she posed with the gang. However, netizens were unimpressed with Suhana Khan's body language as she looked uncomfortable and was trying to fix her blouse during photo-ops.

A few eagle-eyed netizens noticed Suhana Khan holding her breath as she posed for the paparazzi.

Take a look at the comments

A user wrote, "All guys (except right one) are looking like clones of each other and all of them have a whitewashed look... this is not the typical Indian skin tone but more trying to "look" like white ppl..."

Another wrote, "Their dresses their faces their under confidence every thing is bad.. especially the dresses..."

The third one mentioned, "Suhana Khan's lehenga at its worst..."

The fourth one mentioned, "All of the girls holding their breath so bad to show their fake abs breathe girls breathe..."

Gauri also attended the Diwali bash and looked stunning in a silver saree.

Khushi Kapoor's sister Janhvi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda's sibling Navya Naveli Nanda were also present at the party last night.

SRK and Gauri Khan are elated as their daughter is set to make her debut in Zoya Akhtar's directorial The Archies.

The Archies is a Hindi adaptation of the iconic Archie Comics. The Netflix film marks the debuts of Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, and Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor. Under their production houses Tiger Baby and Graphic India, Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti and Sharad Devarajan have co-produced The Archies. The film will premiere on Netflix on December 7.