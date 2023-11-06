It was a star-studded Sunday night as B-town celebs gathered to attend the first pre-Diwali bash in the city.

Who's who from the entertainment industry amped up the glam quotient and added glitz and glamour to a star-studded night? Some looked like phakata, some looked like a bomb, some sparkled a fuljhari and so on.

Celebs who marked their attendance at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party are..Aishwarya Rai, Navya Naveli Nanda, Disha Patani, Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Suhana Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Gauri Khan were among others.

Disha Patani trolled for wearing a bold plunging neckline saree

However, it was diva Disha Patani who grabbed eyeballs at the bash. Known for her bold sartorial choices. Disha opted for a sensuous saree look.

She paired the shimmery saree with a sexy bralette.

Disha was brutally slammed for her Diwali party outfit. A section of netizens schooled her and said that it was inappropriate to wear a saree in this manner.

A user wrote, Cheapest dressing sense always."

Another mentioned, "Same look..nothing change ..same saree style."

The third user mentioned, "Disgrace to such an elegant Indian attire by draping it in that manner."

One wrote, "Pretty much the same type of clothes all the time: a bra or a blouse or a sports bra – this time draped over with a saree and other times workout tights or cargo pants – same."

As soon as Disha entered the party venue, veteran actor Rekha was already there posing for paps, she hugged Disha and they posed for pics together.

Netizens were of the view that Rekha should teach Disha how to drape a saree elegantly.

Work front

Disha will be seen in Kalki 2898 AD. The film features Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone in the lead.

She will also be seen in the film 'Welcome To The Jungle' (Welcome 3). The unveiling of the teaser stirred the excitement of both the cast and crew, who united to participate in a special 'capella video' released by the makers.