BFFs of Bollywood Disha Patani and Mouni Roy never fail to charm us with their beautiful friendship goals. It's often said that two actors can never be friends. These two B-own divas have busted the myth and the besties duo often get spotted together hanging out with each other. Be it dinner, vacations or simply hyping one another by posting comments on each other's pictures on Instagram.

Disha Patani and Mouni Roy head out for dinner in twining black outfits

On Friday night, Disha and Mouni made head turns with yet another glammed-up outing.

BFFs Disha Patani and Mouni Roy twinned in black monochrome fits as they went for dinner in the city.

Disha opted for a black mini-dress that came with a sweetheart plunging neckline. Mouni was dressed in a black dress that featured a plunging neckline and strappy pattern. Both the divas looked stunning. Several pictures and videos of the two have gone viral.

However, what caught our attention was while walking towards the car Disha and Mouni were mobbed by an underprivled woman. In the clip, Mouni asks who is sitting in the front. To this Disha replies, Mouni will and then as Disha is about to enter, she holds the underprivileged woman's hand. And waves back to the paparazzi.

The underprivileged woman is heard saying, ' Bhaut acche hai Disha..' (Disha is very nice).

Work front

Disha will be seen in Kalki 2898 AD. The film features Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone in the lead.

She will also be seen in the film 'Welcome To The Jungle' (Welcome 3). The unveiling of the teaser stirred the excitement of both the cast and crew, who united to participate in a special 'capella video' released by the makers.