SRK's birthday bash was a star-studded event with who's who from the B-town celebs attended the bash adding glitz and glamour to the night. From Ranveer Singh to Ranbir Kapoor and the actor's spouses Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt amped up the night.

Ranveer channels inner DJ at SRK's birthday bash and dedicates a song to Deepika

Ranveer Singh is known for his flamboyant nature and is touted as the life of the party. The actor turned DJ at SRK's birthday bash along with singer Mika and sang along with Shah Rukh's hit songs. He also sang a song, Aana Mere Pyar Ko from SRK's film Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa for Deepika Padukone who was grooving with other guests.

Deepika was seen dancing in front of him in the audience. Ranveer was seen gesturing holding his ears as the line "chalo ji jo hua jaane do (let bygones be bygones)" plays from the song.

In the videos that have gone viral shows, Ranveer Singh wore a white shirt and a black suit and accessorised his look with shades as he grooved along with the music. Mika is seen standing beside him in a black shirt. He sang Shah Rukh's songs like Lungi Dance from Chennai Express and Chaleya from Jawan.

Ranveer Singh became the DJ at Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday bash, he was vibing on SRK's songs Zinda Banda & Chaleya from Jawan & Lungi Dance. In the end he dedicated Aana Mere Pyar Ko to Deepika Padukone, it's so sweet. #HappyBirthdaySRK pic.twitter.com/Ds5OGm579p — sohom (@AwaaraHoon) November 3, 2023

Netizens had mixed reactions to Ranveer Singh turning into a DJ and dedicating a song to Deepika.

A user said, his energy is infectious.

While a section of users slammed him.

A user wrote, " What is he high on"

The star-studded bash of SRK was attended by, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, 'Dunki' maker Rajkumar Hirani and his wife, Shaheen Bhatt, Atlee, Kareena Kapoor, Salman Khan, Mona Singh among others.

Work front

Ranveer Singh was last seen in 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'. Apart from that, the actor has been in the news for 'Koffee With Karan 8' episode with Deepika Padukone. He will also be seen in 'Don 3'.