Internet sensation Uorfi Javed often makes headlines for her bold fashion choices. Uorfi wears DIY outfits made of materials like blades, bottle caps, flowers, ropes, candy floss and more. The actor often gets into trouble for her sartorial choices.

However, a video on Friday, November 3, went viral that shows Uorfi getting arrested by female cops outfit a café for wearing a bold outfit in public.

The viral clip gained attention as Uorfi Javed was approached by female cops and they informed her that she was being taken into custody. The cops then held Uorfi and made her sit inside the car.

Prank of Uorfi Javed gone wrong; Mumbai Police books actor and others for maligning their image

Several social media users have suggested that the video looks like a 'prank'.

Well, indeed it was a prank as the Mumbai Police on Friday lodged a case against social media influencer Uorfi Javed and four others for creating and sharing a fake video showing her getting arrested.

The official handle of Mumbai Police wrote, "One Can't Violate Law Of The Land, For Cheap Publicity! A viral video of a woman being allegedly arrested by Mumbai Police, in a case of obscenity is not true - insignia & uniform have been misused.

A criminal case has been registered against those involved in the misleading video

However, a criminal case has been registered against those involved in the misleading video, at Oshiwara Pstn under sections 171, 419, 500, and 34 IPC. "

One Can’t Violate Law Of The Land, For Cheap Publicity !



A viral video of a woman being allegedly arrested by Mumbai Police, in a case of obscenity is not true - insignia & uniform has been misused.



However, a criminal case has been registered against those involved in the… — मुंबई पोलीस - Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) November 3, 2023

"While further investigation is on, the fake inspector is under arrest & the vehicle has been seized too," police said.

What do the sections mean?

Section 171 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) pertains to wearing garb or carrying tokens used by a public servant with fraudulent intent, while section 419 deals with cheating by personation. IPC sections 500 and 34 deal with punishment for defamation and common intention, respectively.

Uorfi took to her social media handle and clarified that it was the fashion police who arrested her.

Take a look at her Instagram stories

After the video went viral, Mumbai Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Krishnakant Upadhyay said that no arrest was made.

This is not the first time Javed has faced legal trouble. In December 2022, a complaint was filed against her at the Andheri Police Station for alleged illegal and obscene acts in public places. The complaint was submitted by advocate Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh, who accused Javed of committing illegal and obscene acts in public places and on social media.