Facebook introduces Tuned, a dedicated private space for couples, to be intimate and helps them cope with social distancing during the Coronavirus outbreak.

The social media giant entered the dating space in 2018. The service was launched as a rival for the likes of Tinder and Bumble in 20 countries. However, Tuned is a new app that is separate from the dating service.

Private Social Network for the Couples

Tuned has been launched as part of the New Product Experimentation workshop and has been specifically designed to allow couples to share romantic and intimate moments in private amid social distancing and mass lockdown.

According to the NPE team, the private social network allows you to share photos, music, photos, and lots more with your significant other.

The interface has a scrapbook-like feed where couples can get creative in sharing their special moments. There is also an option to share custom stickers and reaction.

Tuned security

The users do not require to connect their Facebook accounts to the app.

However, it is important to note that even though the app claims to be a private space, it does not support end-to-end encryption like WhatsApp. But the app is still in testing phase and it is likely that end-to-end encryption might be added in the future.

In fact, the app has the same data policy as Facebook that will allow the social networking site to collect user data and analyse behaviour for target advertising.

The Future

Even though similar features and capabilities offered by Tuned, such as sending notes, stickers etc. are also available on other messaging platforms, the idea is to keep it couple specific that might be of interest to the public.

The app would eventually be fuelled by public feedback and would decide the future of the experimental app. It is currently available on iOS.

Facebook's NPE is meant to create apps that are meant to change rapidly to the evolving scenario. The services would be shut down if they realize that it isn't useful for the intended target audience.