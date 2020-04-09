During difficult times, it seems that one of the happiest countries in the world likes to stock up on sex toys to fight the boredom and anxiety that coronavirus pandemic has got along with it.

Denmark's biggest retailer of the merchandise stated that sales of sex toys in Denmark have more than doubled after citizens were to stay at home to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Mathilde Mackowski, co-owner of Sinful, the biggest sex toy seller in the Nordics, said that when people feel vulnerable during the pandemic; it seems that Sinful is doing a good job by making people happy.

Denmark saw a 110 percent rise in sales of sex toys at Sinful this month. According to Denmark's biggest sex toy review website Eroti.dk, there has been a three times rise in traffic during the lockdown compared with the same period in 2019.

Demand for sex toys, games

In particular there has been a steep spike in demand for sex games and toys for couples. Sinful said that since mid-March the sales of a 10-day love challenge for couples rose more than four-fold.

Mackowski said, "I think it's only natural that when we spend more time together we want to have a little extra fun."

She said that sex lives are no different than our normal everyday lives and during difficult times; we take better care of each other.

Each day the retailer ships out some 1,500 packages to online customers in Denmark, Norway, Sweden and Finland.

Danes are famed for coziness which they call 'hygge'. They are also among the happiest people in the world and long before most Europe did it, they had already made pornography legal way back in 1969.

In Denmark, the lockdown was announced on March 11 and according to Sinful the main spike in sales had come in the last seven days.

Mackowski added that this delay probably would have been because people were more busy buying toilet paper, toothpaste, and similar stuff.