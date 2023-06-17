Facebook and Instagram experienced a significant outage in the early hours of Saturday, resulting in users being unable to load the platforms. Instagram stories also displayed error messages during loading.

Additionally, users reported difficulties sending or receiving messages on WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger. Instagram acknowledged the issue in a tweet, apologizing for the inconvenience and assuring users that they were working to resolve the problem promptly.

The outage persisted for more than two hours before services were restored.

"We're aware some of you might be experiencing issues with IG (Instagram) at the moment. We're working to get things back to normal as soon as possible. Sorry for the inconvenience and thanks for the patience," Instagram said in a tweet.

Downdetector, a website outage detection portal, registered increased reports of disruptions across all of Meta's platforms.

Earlier this month, Instagram encountered a brief outage that affected its global user base, including those in India. The disruption was caused by a technical issue that impacted the platform's functionality.

Users turned to Twitter to express their frustrations, sharing memes and GIFs to highlight the problems they encountered.

In May, Instagram experienced another outage lasting over an hour. Users faced errors indicating the app's inability to refresh, while some individuals encountered a blank website.

According to a company spokesperson, a technical issue resulted in global accessibility problems for Instagram.

WhatsApp, a messaging platform owned by Meta, also suffered a worldwide outage, including in India, earlier this month. Users faced difficulties accessing the platform on both mobile and desktop devices, and some experienced challenges with media sharing and downloads.

In January of this year, WhatsApp encountered a server-side issue that prevented global updates to the privacy setting "who can see when I'm online" on iOS.

