Social media giant Facebook hosted the Artificial Intelligence (AI) for India summit in Bengaluru and announced several initiatives including to offer training the children and women to develop skills new-age technology to make them future ready.

The Facebook AI summit was attended by several NGOs, start-ups, developer community and other dignitaries. In the event, the company announced to set up accelerator for budding developers to hone their skills in AI. Even Apple and Google have similar accelerator programs but are focused on app developments for respective iOS and Android ecosystem.

Facebook cited its Blood Donation tool, which helps connect blood banks and hospitals to blood donors who have registered themselves on the platform.

As per Facebook, more than 35 million people have signed up to be donors globally. In order to understand its impact, Facebook partnered with blood banks in India and Brazil to conduct in-person surveys and found that one in five people said that Facebook influenced their decision to donate blood.

Facebook also spoke about how AI can play a crucial role in times of crisis and cited its efforts during the 2018 Kerala floods when in partnership with SEEDS India, an NGO, it quickly prepared disaster maps for the state. The maps use aggregated and de-identified Facebook data to track people's movement and were able to demarcate between the flood-hit and safe zones. This information helped SEEDS and other humanitarian organizations appropriately time their early recovery and relief operations.

"At Facebook, we are developing and leveraging cutting-edge technologies for products we develop around the world. From developing a tool to swiftly connect blood banks and hospitals with blood donors to utilizing Disaster Maps to aid the relief work during the 2018 Kerala Floods, we have always sought opportunities to deploy the best of our expertise in the service of India. We are an ally for India's economic growth and social development and this summit is our effort to understand how we can contribute to the development of deep tech in India, as well as corral resources to use these technologies to develop impactful solutions for tough and persistent problems," Ajit Mohan, Vice President and Managing Director, Facebook India, said in a statement.

Highlights of Facebook AI for Social Good Summit: