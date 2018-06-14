US President Donald Trump seems to have hit back at veteran actor Robert De Niro for his comments at the 2018 Tony Awards on Sunday evening. In a series of tweets after his historic meeting with North Korean President Kim Jong Un, Trump called the actor "a very low IQ individual."

The president sarcastically took a dig at the actor and said, "He has received too many shots to the head by real boxers in movies. I watched him last night and truly believe he may be 'punch-drunk.'"

Robert De Niro, a very Low IQ individual, has received to many shots to the head by real boxers in movies. I watched him last night and truly believe he may be “punch-drunk.” I guess he doesn’t... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 12, 2018

Trump also justified that America's economy is at its best "with employment being at an all-time high, and many companies pouring back into our country."

...realize the economy is the best it’s ever been with employment being at an all time high, and many companies pouring back into our country. Wake up Punchy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 12, 2018

Soon after his meet with the North Korean President, Trump told world media that he has been working round-the-clock to prepare for the historic. Now, we really wonder how did he find time to watch the video of De Niro's F-bomb.

Earlier, at the award show, while introducing a performance by Bruce Springsteen, the venerable packed a punch against President Trump. "First, I wanna say, 'f**k Trump, It's no longer 'Down with Trump,' it's 'f**k Trump,'" De Niro began his speech. Immediately, the audience erupted with claps, cheers and standing ovations. Though the video has been censored in most part of the globe, the news went viral within few hours—stirring a social media controversy.

And while introducing Springsteen for his performance, he further added, "Bruce, you can rock the house like no ones else, but what is more important in these perilous times is to make sure that you rock the vote."

De Niro and Trump have a long history of slamming each other on social platforms and stages. Ever since the latter's victory at the 2016 presidential elections, the actor has been openly criticising the politician and even alleged Russian's interference in the elections.