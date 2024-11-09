Extremists target ISKCON amid persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh

Author and social activist Taslima Nasreen has expressed deep concern regarding the persecution of minorities in Bangladesh at the hands of Islamist extremists.

Taking to X, she highlighted: "The Chittagong-based group Hefazat-e-Islam has called for a ban on ISKCON. Today, their slogan was: 'Catch one ISKCON, then slaughter'. Hefazat-e-Islam has called for terrorism. They want to kill ISKCON members."

Based on qawmi madrasas in Bangladesh, Hefazat-e-Islam is a far-right conservative Islamic advocacy group.

She went on to share her agony: "Is ISKCON a terrorist organisation that it should be banned? Have ISKCON members ever killed anyone while loudly chanting 'Hare Krishna, Hare Rama'? On the other hand, Islamic terrorists shout 'Allahu Akbar' while killing people."

Drawing reference to the popularity and the global reach of the institution, Nasreen pointed out that ISKCON exists in many countries around the world, and "nowhere does it face such issues, but it does in Bangladesh. Why is that? Because in this country, there is a large number of Islamists and jihadists who cannot tolerate people of other religions. They use all sorts of tricks and tactics to harm non-Muslims or drive them out of their land."

"Hefazat-e-Islam is playing the role of the terrorists here, while ISKCON is the persecuted minority," she added.

International Society for Krishna Consciousness, popularly known as ISKCON, is a Gaudiya Vaishnava Hindu religious organisation which has followers across countries and cultures.

After Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's ouster, there was widespread fear within the Hindu minority community in the country. Violence against this community has increased since the landmark event in August this year, following a mass uprising that forced Bangladesh's longtime Prime Minister to step down and flee the country.

