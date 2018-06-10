Kolkata police have recently warned people about a fake circular regarding upcoming Eid holidays doing rounds on social media. The apparent notice was believed to have come from the government of West Bengal, before the cops identified it as a fake.

The notice states that the Governor has declared state government holiday from 12 to 15 June in order to celebrate the festival, in addition to 16 June which has already been declared as a public holiday.

Moreover, the fake notice further states that all government offices will remain closed, including development authorities, educational institutions, rural and urban local bodies. The misleading circular was also seen signed by Rajsekhar Bandyopadhyay, Additional Secretary, Government of West Bengal.

Kolkata Police took to Twitter to urge people not to believe in this false news. They shared a picture of the fake notice, apparently declared on June 8 and said that the people responsible for the fake circular will be strictly punished as pre law.

Generally, government holidays are declared at the beginning of the year and as per the list, the Eid holiday falls on June 16, Saturday. However, it was also notified by the authority that the date might change depending on the lunar cycle, according to bengali.oneindia.com.

Meanwhile, Muslims around the world will end their Ramadan fasting with the celebration of Eid'l Fitr, which starts on the evening of June 14 and ends on the evening of June 15. The celebration is marked with a grand feast and families come together to observe the day with joy and blessings.

Check out the tweet by Kolkata Police here: