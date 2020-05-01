Panic gushed among the residents of Bengaluru's Hanumanthanagar when an unidentified explosive object was found in Kathreguppe Main Road there. The suspicious object was found near the resident's colony on Thursday, April 30.

According to the Hanumanthanagar police, it was the residents of the area who first noticed the dodgy object on the road. They alerted the local police who rushed to the spot immediately.

Object contained potassium nitrate

"Our preliminary investigation revealed that it could be an explosive object, and we immediately alerted the Forensic Science Laboratory team. It was later revealed that the object contained potassium nitrate, a chemical used in firecrackers," said a police officer to the media. He also added that the object is sent to the Forensic Laboratory for further detailed studies.

Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao, IPS investigated the situation and urged people not to panic. He assured that the situation was under control and the explosive object found was no reason terrify on.

The police had alerted both the bomb and dog squad to rush to the spot after evacuating the residents to a safer place. The object after prima facie investigation by the team was shifted to the Hanumanthanagar police station.

Bases on the preliminary investigations on the object, the police said that it looked like a firecracker fallen on the road. It had traces of potassium nitrate content, a chemical used in firecrackers.

More details regarding the explosive will be available only after the forensic study, they said.