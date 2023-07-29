Shocking! Man beaten to death for objecting to firecrackers at wedding Close
Shocking! Man beaten to death for objecting to firecrackers at wedding

At least five people were killed and 10 others injured in an explosion at a firecracker storage godown in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district on Saturday

According to authorities, five more people are said to be trapped in the godown, with the fire and rescue services jointly conducting an operation with the district police.

Explosion in TN firecracker godown kills five
Explosion in TN firecracker godown kills five

Krishnagiri police officers confirmed to the media that rescue operations are underway and the identities of the victims are yet to be ascertained.

On Tuesday, two women workers lost their lives in an explosion at a firecracker unit in Sivakasi, Virudhunagar district.

(With inputs from IANS)

