An explosion took place on the roof of a school in West Bengal's Titagarh on Saturday while classes were on, but there were no injuries.

At around 1 p.m., the teachers and the students of the Titagarh Free India High School heard a massive explosion, prompting them to rush out of the building. They also witnessed smoke from the roof.

The Barrackpore City Police, under which Titagarh comes, were informed and senior officials immediately reached the spot.

Bomb splinters were recovered from the roof.

The police are yet to ascertain whether the blast was from a bomb stocked on the roof or if anyone hurdled bomb an explosive from outside.

"Fortunately, the explosion took place on the roof of the school building and hence no one was injured. Had the explosion taken place anywhere else within the school premises, there would have been major casualties," said an officer of the Barrackpore City Police.

Meanwhile, political mud-slinging has started between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the opposition BJP over the incident.

"Crude bomb and unauthorised arms are the only industrial sectors flourishing in West Bengal. A reign of terror has been established in the entire state by the ruling party," said BJP Lok Sabha member Locket Chatterjee.

The local MP from Barrackpore Lok Sabha constituency, Arjun Singh, who recently joined Trinamool Congress from BJP, said that the BJP leaders do not miss a single opportunity to malign the state and the state government.

"However, I condemn the incident since a major mishap could have happened. I would request the new commissioner of Barrackpore City Police, Ajay Kumar Thakur to handle the matter seriously, identify those behind this explosion and arrange for their punishment," Singh said.