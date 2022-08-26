Coach of Delhi-Lucknow Shatabdi Express catches fire Close
Coach of Delhi-Lucknow Shatabdi Express catches fire

A stampede-like situation was reported at a girls school in the national capital on Friday following a fire incident, officials said.

The fire department officials said they received a call at around 1.30 p.m. of the incident that occurred at the Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Maujpur.

Immediately, five fire engines were pressed into service.

Students of Christ Church Girls School
Students of Christ Church Girls School which reopened 15 days in Kolkata on Sept. 27, 2013.The school was closed following the death of a 11 year old student of the school.(File Photo)IANS

The officials said that the fire erupted in an electric panel board and there were no injuries.

The local police also reached the scene to assist in rescue operation.

Also Read