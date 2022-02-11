A mysterious blast rocked outskirts of J&K's Jammu city on Friday, police said.

Police sources said a mysterious blast rocked Sanjay Nagar area on the outskirts of Jammu city.

"A vehicle passing through the area sustained minor damage due to the blast. A team of the forensic science laboratory has been called to ascertain the nature of the blast."

"It is not a blast linked to terrorist activity as per preliminary investigation," a source said.

Speaking about the incident, Chandan Kohli SSP Jammu said that sparks erupted from a power transformer due to which garbage lying beneath it caught fire. In fire flames, something exploded which may have been any inflammable material causing sound, ANI reported.

