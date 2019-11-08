New York-based author Aatish Taseer is the son of senior journalist Tavleen Singh, an Indian, and late Salman Taseer, a Pakistani businessman, and politician. Salman Taseer was assassinated in the year 2011 while he was serving as the Governor of Pakistan's Punjab province.

Earlier in May, Time featured Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the cover of its May 20 international edition with a headline that created controversy across India amid the election season written by Aatish Taseer. The author wrote about PM Modi and his party's Hindutva politics in India ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha election which led to the shift in the electoral balance.

The 'Divider-in-Chief' article

PM Modi featured on the cover of the Asian edition of Time Magazine with quite a bemusing caption – 'Divider-in-Chief'. The story was titled "Can the World's Largest Democracy Endure another Five Years of a Modi Government?" The article began with the sentence – "Of the great democracies to fall to populism, India was the first."

The write up compared former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's idea of secularism with the prevailing social "stress" under Modi, who "demonstrated no desire to foster brotherly feelings between Hindus and Muslims," as per the article. Besides, the article also recalls the 2002 Gujarat riots that claimed many lives. The entire article is based on Hindu-Muslim relations and blames Modi for being pro-Hindu.

This is not the first time that Time has come out with critical commentary about Modi. In an article published in 2012, the magazine had described Modi as a controversial, ambitious and shrewd politician. The Time listed Modi in the most influential people's list but 2014, 2015 and 2017 but failed this year.

Criticism of Congress

Taseer also criticises the Congress, saying that it has little to offer other than dynastic politics, and termed Modi "lucky" as the opposition is "weak". "Modi has won — and may yet win again — but to what end? His brand of populism has certainly served as a convincing critique of Indian society, of which there could be no better symbol than the Congress Party. They have little to offer other than the dynastic principle, yet another member of the Nehru-Gandhi family.

"India's oldest party has no more political imagination than to send Priyanka Gandhi — Rahul's sister — to join her brother's side. It would be the equivalent of the Democrat's fielding Hillary Clinton again in 2020, with the added enticement of Chelsea as VP," the article read. "Modi is lucky to be blessed with so weak an opposition — a ragtag coalition of parties, led by the Congress, with no agenda other than to defeat him," it added.