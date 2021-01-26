Actor Kangana Ranaut, who has never shied away from speaking her heart and mind, has launched a fresh attack on Diljit Dosanjh and Priyanka Chopra on Republic Day. As we are all aware that Kangana has always vocally opposed the ongoing farmers' protests took to her social media and shared a series of pictures and tweets and shared a video message on the farmer's protest that happened today.

Kangana shared a picture of protesters planting a flag, and said that the incident makes a nation's mockery on a global stage.

Here's a series of Tweets by Kangana on the Farmer's protest that happened on R day

Tagging Priyanka and Diljit Kangana said 'Whole World is laughing at us.'

In a tweet Kangana wrote, "You need to explain this @diljitdosanjh @priyankachopra. the Whole world is laughing at us today, yahi chahiye tha na tum logon ko!!!! Congratulations," adding an applause emoji.

You need to explain this @diljitdosanjh @priyankachopra

Whole world is laughing at us today, yahi chahiye tha na tum logon ko!!!! Congratulations ? pic.twitter.com/ApHo5uMInO — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 26, 2021

Kangana vs Priyanka and Diljit

For the unversed, last month, Kangana took a jibe at Priyanka Chopra and Diljit Dosanjh to accuse them of 'misleading the people' by encouraging the agitation. Kangana and Diljit's Twitter feud on farmer's law created a stir on social media.

Diljit has called out Ranaut for misidentifying a woman, who participated in the farmers' protests, as Bilkis Bano.

Meanwhile, Priyanka had reacted to the ongoing farmers' protest against the farm laws, and said that "as a thriving democracy, we must ensure that this crisis is resolved sooner than later."

Global icon Priyanka had posted her reaction on Twitter in response to a tweet by Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh.

"Our farmers are India's Food Soldiers. Their fears need to be allayed. Their hopes need to be met. As a thriving democracy, we must ensure that this crisis is resolved sooner than later," tweeted Chopra

Coming back to her Kangana's next Tweet:

In a separate tweet, she claimed to have lost endorsement deals because of her comments against the protests.

Kangana loses brand contracts for calling 'Farmer terrorists'

Six brands cancelled contracts with me some were already signed some were closing n said I called Farmer terrorists so they can’t have me as an ambassador. Today I want to say each and every Indian who is supporting these riots is also a terrorist including anti national brands. https://t.co/JVzLO4hqEU — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 26, 2021

"Six brands canceled contracts with me some were already signed some were closing n said I called Farmer terrorists so they can't have me as an ambassador. Today I want to say every Indian who is supporting these riots is also a terrorist including anti-national brands,"

In the now-deleted Tweet: Kangana had shard a violent image from the tractor rally

Reacting to a violent image from the tractor rally in Delhi (which is now deleted), Kangana wrote, "This will be the image that entire world will flash, embarrass each Indian and make us all look like gawar slaves, our foreign investors, economy, image everything will take a huge beating ... we take one step forward they drag us 100 steps down. They won again... sad #RepublicDay."

झंड बनकर रह गए है, अनपढ़ गँवार मोहल्लों में किसी के घर शादी या कोई अच्छा त्योहार आए तो जलने वाले ताऊ/चाचा/चाची कपड़े धोना या बच्चों को आँगन में शौच करवाना या खटिया लगाके बीच आँगन में शराब पीकर नंगे हो कर सो जाना, वही हाल हो गया है इस गँवार देश का। शर्म कर लो आज #RepublicDay https://t.co/vtsjZAF4eK — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 26, 2021

Kangana's video message

Kangana Ranaut took to her Twitter handle to express shock over the violence that broke out at the farmers' tractor rally. She said' Sick and tired of riots and blood bath almost every month, Delhi, Bangalore and now again Delhi."

In her video, shared on Twitter:

"Friends, the Red Fort was attacked on the occasion of Republic Day. Khalistan's flag was hoisted at Red Fort. At a time when India is celebrating its Republic Day and winning the battle against COVID-19, we could have rejoiced, but the protestors resorted to violence. The people who are protesting against the farm bills should be put in jail" she said.

She further says that everyone who supports and is encouraging farmers should be put behind bars as the nation has become a joke and nothing will happen until actions are taken against the supporters.

Sick and tired of riots and blood bath almost every month , Delhi, Bangalore and now again Delhi #दिल्ली_पुलिस_लठ_बजाओ #RedFort pic.twitter.com/pWhXtOrqkx — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 26, 2021

Kangana faced severe backlash for calling Nishan Saheb's flag as Khalistan's flag

Check out the comments below:

Kangana on policemen hospitalised

She tweeted, "125 policemen are beaten to death all hospitalised on Republic Day... price of loyalty and duty .... thank you India"

125 policemen are beaten to death all hospitalised on Republic Day... price of loyalty and duty .... thank you India ? https://t.co/oW9YadQEyG — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 26, 2021

Farmers protest that happened today

Earlier today, a clash broke out between police and protesting farmers.

After multiple rounds of discussions, the farmers were told to start their rally only after the official Republic Day parade gets over. They were also given alternate routes for the march. But as the day progressed, farmers deviated from the approved routes and started moving towards central Delhi, which led to clashes with the policemen.