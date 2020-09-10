ZEE5 released the poster of its brand new web series titled Expiry Date starring Sneha Ullal, Tony Luke, Madhu Shalini and Ali Reza in pivotal roles and announced that it will premiere on October 2.

ZEE5 is one of the OTT platforms, which have made it big by releasing some of the best thrillers in the web space during the lockdown. After making quarrelsome noise with Abhay season 2, it continues to reign as it announced another suspense thriller titled Expiry Date. It unveiled its first look poster and announced its digital premiere date, which is going to be a Gandhi Jayanti treat on October 2.

Expiry Date is an edge of the seat suspense thriller with unexpected twists in every episode, interwoven with love, trust, deceit and vengeance. It is directed by Shankar K Marthand and produced by Northstar Entertainment Pvt Ltd. The series will star Sneha Ullal, Tony Luke, Madhu Shalini and Ali Reza in pivotal roles and will release in Hindi and Telugu both. It is a 10-episode series set to premiere October 2 on ZEE5.

The narrative of the thriller revolves around two couples and extramarital affairs they are involved in. The plot takes a turn when jealousy and anger bring about an inherent change in the nature of the protagonists and their deceiving, betraying and vicious nature comes to the forefront.

Talking about the movie, Tony Luke said, "Expiry Date was an exciting project to work on and it has lot of flavours right from romance to deceit to vengeful retaliation to human perseverance. I think there are very interesting characters with various shades and layers adding a certain conflict within the storyline that challenges the narrative. With ZEE5 giving the show a global reach it deserves and I hope audiences love and appreciate the fruit of our labour."

Sneha Ullal is making her digital debut with Expiry Date and she is excited about it, She says, "I'm super thrilled to be making my digital debut with ZEE5. It is exciting to be a part of an unique and fresh project such as Expiry Date. So, the audience should expect that punch of suspense in every episode. My character is extremely bossy and knows her way around things. She is going to be the trouble maker for sure."