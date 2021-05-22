It was on December 16, 2017, that the New York Times published an explosive report about the Pentagon's secret UFO investigation program named Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP). The news soon went viral on online spaces, and it was followed by the release of two UFO videos that showed mysterious flying objects screeching across the skies at a breathtaking speed. As pressure started mounting on the defense department from various corners, the Pentagon admitted that UFO videos released by To The Stars Academy of Arts and Sciences were real. And now, Luis Elizondo who led AATIP has shockingly claimed that the US government is in possession of exotic UFO materials.

Luis Elizondo makes unbelievable claims

Elizondo claimed that the US government got these exotic materials from mysterious space vessels that reached earth. After leading AATIP from 2007 to 2012, Elizondo finally resigned from the Pentagon in 2017 as a part of his protest against government secrecy while dealing with UFO events.

As the Pentagon is expected to release some mindblowing details about UFOs later this year, Elizondo appeared on Fox News to speak about what could be expected.

During the show, host Tucker Carlson asked Elizondo whether the US government has collected any debris from the alleged flying vessels that might have crash-landed.

"The United States government is in possession of exotic material and I will leave it at that. More analysis needs to be done. There is enough uniqueness about it where it requires additional analysis and additional expertise and thankfully there are pockets in the US government that are willing to have the conversation and conduct the analysis," said Elizondo.

The mysterious spherical UFO that plunged into the oceans

The revelation from Elizondo comes just a few days after popular documentary filmmaker Jeremy Corbell released a UFO clip that showed a spherical flying object mysteriously plunging into the ocean. Corbell also revealed that the footage was shot by US Navy officials aboard USS Omaha. Corbell had also released another clip that showed a pyramid-shaped UFO hovering in the skies.

As UFO mysteries continue, several conspiracy theorists strongly believe that alien existence on earth is secretly covered up by the US government and space agencies like NASA to avoid public panic.