The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expected to storm back to power and form a government on its own. The poll of polls of exit polls done by NDTV predicted 302 seats for the BJP-led NDA, 122 for the Congress-led UPA and 118 for "non-aligned" parties.

The India Today- Axis My India Exit Poll predicts that the BJP-led NDA will win between 339 and 365 seats, Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) will be able to win 77 to 108 seats and the regional parties are likely to win between 69 and 95 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The poll of polls predicted BJP making major gains in Odisha and West Bengal, two states where it has been relatively weak but where it put a lot of effort to gain ground.

It predicted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win 10 seats in Odisha and 14 in West Bengal. Odisha's ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD), it said, was likely to win 10 seats while West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress was predicted to win 26 seats.

However, it predicted that the BJP-led NDA will suffer losses in Uttar Pradesh and will get 49 seats compared to 73 seats it won in 2014. The grand alliance of the Bahujan Samaj Party, the Samajwadi Party and the Rashtriya Lok Dal was poised to win 29 seats in the state while the Congress was likely to win only two seats.

In Bihar, it predicted that the ruling NDA will sweep the polls winning 32 seats, while eight will be won by the Grand Alliance that includes the Rashtriya Janata Dal, Congress and other parties.

The BJP-Shiv Sena combine was predicted to suffer some losses in Maharashtra where its tally is expected to come down from its 2014 tally of 42 to 36. The Congress-NCP combine, it said, was likely to win 11 seats in the state.

The poll of polls predicted significant gains for the DMK-led front in Tamil Nadu, predicting that it will win 27 seats compared to 11 by the AIADMK-led front that includes the BJP.

It predicted that the Congress-led UDF was poised to win 14 seats in Kerala while five seats would be won by the ruling LDF and one by the BJP.

It predicted the BJP retaining its dominance in Gujarat, Rajasthan (it won all seats in the two states 2014) and Madhya Pradesh. The poll of polls projected that BJP is likely to win 24 seats in Madhya Pradesh, 23 in Gujarat and 22 in Rajasthan. The Congress is expected to win five in Madhya Pradesh and three each in Gujarat and Rajasthan, the poll of polls said.

In Andhra Pradesh, it said that the Telugu Desam Party was poised to win 10 seats and the YSR Congress 15.

In Chhattisgarh, it predicted that the BJP was poised to win six seats compared to five by the Congress.

The poll of polls predicted the BJP almost repeating its performance in Haryana and Karnataka. It predicted eight seats out of 10 seats for BJP in Haryana and 19 in Karnataka and two and nine respectively for the Congress in the two states.

The poll of polls said that the ruling TRS was likely to win 14 seats in Telangana, while two seats could be won by the Congress and one by the BJP.

It predicted that Congress would win eight seats in Punjab and the SAD-BJP combine will win four and the AAP one.

In Jharkhand, the tally is likely to be eight for the NDA and five for opposition alliance that includes the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and the Congress.

In Delhi, the poll of polls predicted six seats for the BJP and one for the Congress.