Live
Narendra Modi-Rahul Gandhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi-Congress president Rahul Gandhi.gettyimages

As the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections 2019 came to an end today, May 19, the exit poll numbers were released. As per the directions of the Election Commission of India (ECI), Exit Polls 2019 started from 6:30 pm onwards.

Multiple national pollsters - News18-IPSOS, India Today-Axis, Times Now-CNX, NewsX-Neta, Republic Bharat-Jan Ki Baat, Republic-CVoter, ABP-CSDS and Today's Chanakya — are presenting their poll predictions to its viewers from 6:30 pm.

Live Updates

2019-05-1919:32 (IST)

Republic TV exit poll prediction for Bihar

Exit poll data suggests Bihar has voted for the Modi sarkar.

  • NDA: 33
  • UPA: 7
  • Others:0
2019-05-1919:29 (IST)

Exit Poll Maharashtra: Clean sweep for BJP

Of the 48 seats in Maharashtra, India Today Axis My India Exit Poll 2019 suggests that the NDA will win 38-42 seats.

  • (BJP+) - 38-43
  • (Congress+) - 6-10
  • Others - 0
2019-05-1919:16 (IST)

India Today-Axis Exit Poll numbers for Karnataka

The India Today-Axis Exit Poll prediction for Karnataka. Check the numbers below:

  • NDA: 21-25
  • UPA: 3-6
  • Other: 0-1
2019-05-1919:13 (IST)

News Nation Exit poll prediction

  • BJP: 282-290
  • Congress: 118-126
  • Non-alligned: 130-138
2019-05-1919:04 (IST)

Today's Chanakya Exit Poll Prediction

Today's Chanakya Exit Poll All India Tally

  • BJP 291 ± 14 Seats
  • Cong 57 ± 9 Seats
  • NDA 340 ±14 Seats
  • UPA 70 ±9 Seats
  • Others 133 ±11 Seats
2019-05-1919:00 (IST)

India Today Exit Poll numbers for Andhra Pradesh

Vote share

  • YSRCP – 45 percent
  • TDP -- 38 percent
  • Congress -- 3 percent
  • BJP -- 3 percent
2019-05-1918:52 (IST)

Exit poll prediction by Republic TV

  • NDA: 305
  • UPA: 124
  • Others: 120
2019-05-1918:50 (IST)

Times Now exit poll numbers

Exit Poll National Tally:

Seat Share:

  • BJP+ (NDA): 306
  • Cong+ (UPA): 132
  • Others: 104

Vote Share:

  • BJP+ (NDA): 41.1%
  • Cong+ (UPA): 31.7%
  • Others: 27.2%
2019-05-1918:41 (IST)

Poll body releases data for voter turnout in first 6 phases

  • Phase 1: 69.61 percent
  • Phase 2: 69.44 percent
  • Phase 3: 68.4 percent
  • Phase 4: 65.5 percent
  • Phase 5: 64.16 percent
  • Phase 6: 64.4 percent

Average voter turnout till phase 6 - 67.34 percent