As the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections 2019 came to an end today, May 19, the exit poll numbers were released. As per the directions of the Election Commission of India (ECI), Exit Polls 2019 started from 6:30 pm onwards.
Multiple national pollsters - News18-IPSOS, India Today-Axis, Times Now-CNX, NewsX-Neta, Republic Bharat-Jan Ki Baat, Republic-CVoter, ABP-CSDS and Today's Chanakya — are presenting their poll predictions to its viewers from 6:30 pm.
Live Updates
Republic TV exit poll prediction for Bihar
Exit poll data suggests Bihar has voted for the Modi sarkar.
- NDA: 33
- UPA: 7
- Others:0
Exit Poll Maharashtra: Clean sweep for BJP
Of the 48 seats in Maharashtra, India Today Axis My India Exit Poll 2019 suggests that the NDA will win 38-42 seats.
- (BJP+) - 38-43
- (Congress+) - 6-10
- Others - 0
India Today-Axis Exit Poll numbers for Karnataka
The India Today-Axis Exit Poll prediction for Karnataka. Check the numbers below:
- NDA: 21-25
- UPA: 3-6
- Other: 0-1
News Nation Exit poll prediction
- BJP: 282-290
- Congress: 118-126
- Non-alligned: 130-138
Today's Chanakya Exit Poll Prediction
Today's Chanakya Exit Poll All India Tally
- BJP 291 ± 14 Seats
- Cong 57 ± 9 Seats
- NDA 340 ±14 Seats
- UPA 70 ±9 Seats
- Others 133 ±11 Seats
India Today Exit Poll numbers for Andhra Pradesh
Vote share
- YSRCP – 45 percent
- TDP -- 38 percent
- Congress -- 3 percent
- BJP -- 3 percent
Exit poll prediction by Republic TV
- NDA: 305
- UPA: 124
- Others: 120
Times Now exit poll numbers
Exit Poll National Tally:
Seat Share:
- BJP+ (NDA): 306
- Cong+ (UPA): 132
- Others: 104
Vote Share:
- BJP+ (NDA): 41.1%
- Cong+ (UPA): 31.7%
- Others: 27.2%
Poll body releases data for voter turnout in first 6 phases
- Phase 1: 69.61 percent
- Phase 2: 69.44 percent
- Phase 3: 68.4 percent
- Phase 4: 65.5 percent
- Phase 5: 64.16 percent
- Phase 6: 64.4 percent
Average voter turnout till phase 6 - 67.34 percent