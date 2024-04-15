It was a clash of two strong teams on Sunday evening, as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) battled it out with each other and CSK won the match at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Both the teams gave tough competition, while spectators were on the edge of their seats throughout the match. It was MS Dhoni's thrilling shots in which he scored 20 in merely 4 balls.

Apart from the cricketer's wives, the VIP stand saw Bollywood celebs, Kareena Kapoor, Taimur Ali Khan, Angad Bedi, John Abraham and Neha Dhupia as well as Shahid Kapoor along with Pankaj Kapur and his grandson cheered for MI.

Kareena Kapoor stole the spotlight, as she cheered for Hardik Pandya-led MI

Throughout Kareena was seen supporting Mumbai and was also seen celebrating former MI captain Rohit Sharma's century. Kareena was smitten by MS Dhoni's sixes. She was seen capturing moments when was hitting sixes and fours.

She was seated near Neha Dhupia, along with her husband, actor Angad Bedi, Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham, Sachin Tendulkar's daughter, Sara Tendulkar and MI owner Nita Ambani. All the celebrities supported Rohit Sharma as he remained in the game till the end and scored 105 runs in 63 balls.

A clip shows, Neha, cheering while Bebo is seen applying lipstick.

Who wore what!

Kareena wore a white t-shirt, Taimur opted for an MI jersey, Neha wore a white top, Angad wore a light blue shirt and John opted for a black t-shirt.

Shahid Kapoor opted for a white t-shirt.

Although Kareena and Shahid didn't meet and greet at the stadium, a paparazzo page on social media shared the actors exiting the match with their respective kids.

