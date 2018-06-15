Do you know what is on the food menu for Afghanistan's Test cricketers in Bengaluru in the ongoing historic match against India at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium?

Afghanistan made their Test debut yesterday (June 14) after they were granted full membership by the International Cricket Council (ICC) in June last year.

It was a decent outing on the first day as they took six wickets while the hosts scored 347, thanks to centuries from openers Shikhar Dhawan and Murali Vijay.

For any cricketer, it is important to follow a strict diet. Afghanistan players too have been given a dietary plan and it has been put in place for the ongoing Test.

Chicken, mutton, and fish are part of the menu. The host association – Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) has been given three menus (Plan 1, 2 and 3) for Afghans.

One of the three will be served at lunchtime during the five days of the match. Also, there is a separate menu after the match and during the matches.

"All the meat and chicken used in preparation should be Halal. Very little oil should be used in the preparation. Reduce the amount of spices and salts used in meals, especially at lunchtime," these are the instructions given to the chef.

Earlier today (June 15), Afghan players celebrated Eid-ul Fitr at the team hotel before departing for the ground. Later in the evening, there could be a special menu to celebrate the festival.

Team Afghanistan players and ACB officials celebrated Eid-ul Fitr this morning before departing for the stadium. pic.twitter.com/ckiZVnKnEf — Afghan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) June 15, 2018

Here is the full food menu for Afghan cricketers

Lunch

Plan 1

Hot and sour soup, mutton korma, chicken malai boti, grilled fish with lemon butter sauce, boiled vegetable, boiled rice, vegetable noodles, any lentil, roti (bread), different kinds of salads, yogurt, desserts/ice cream, fresh fruits.

Plan 2

Chicken corn soup, chicken korma, grilled fish with concasse sauce, grilled chicken, mutton pulav, boiled vegetables and mashed potatoes, penne pasta with white sauce, lentil, roti, different kinds of salads, yogurt, desserts/ice cream, fresh fruits.

Plan 3

Chicken and vegetable clear soup, mutton korma, chicken boti barbeque, grilled fish with lemon butter sauce, peas pulav, vegetable noodles, any lentil, boiled vegetables, roti, different kinds of salads, yogurt, desserts/ice cream, fresh fruits.

Post-match menu

Brown rice, chicken/mutton korma, chicken boti, fish pakora, fruit custard, low-fat ice cream, tea with cookies.

Throughout the day during the Test

Water, Gatorade, tea, coffee, fresh fruits, muffins, biscuits, chicken and vegetable sandwiches, regular and low-fat milk, fresh fruit juices, yogurt, honey, jam, chewing gums, chocolates.