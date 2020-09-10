Qubool Hai that ruled the hearts of millions for four long years (2012-2016) is gearing up to entertain viewers once again. If reports are anything to go by, then Zee TV's popular show is all set for its digital sequel on ZEE5. Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti, who played the leads in the original show, are part of the digital sequel as well. Rumour has it that Qubool Hai 2.0 will comprise of only 12-13 episodes.

Such is the craze for Qubool Hai that re-telecast of the show during lockdown was a huge success. Not just Karan and Surbhi but the entire cast had a massive fanbase. Amrapali Gupta, who played the antagonist Tanveer too earned a lot of fame. The talented actress had been part of shows like Teen Bahuraaniyaan, Ishqbaaaz, Saat Phere, Adhuri Kahaani Hamari and was recently seen on Bahu Begum and Tujhse Hai Raabta.

In an exclusive conversation with International Business Times, Amrapali spoke at length about the role she had played and if she is a part of Qubool Hai 2.0.

How did you bag the role of an antagonist?

Qabool Hai came to me as an opportunity: I never thought it will change my life. Even I wasn't confident about the continuity about my role as an antagonist always has a limited track. But luckily people loved me and my track continued to the longest. The show will always remain close to my heart.

About her character, she further said,

Tanveer was not just a character, it was creatively given birth. The role needed too much efforts from different level expressions, eye blinks to delivering dialogues in an expressful way. Each day was giving me more responsibility to carry it on.

Are you a part of Qubool Hai 2.0?

I'm not been approached yet. But let's see what's in store. I'm not too much greedy.

Since you played negative role, did you ever receive hate messages from viewers?

I guess people started hating me to a next level and I paid for it. As there are many experiences I faced after the show in my real life. Once I wasn't allowed to offer prayers in temple and was attacked by my fans. I laugh thinking all that. But I'm sure Tanveer is iconic and will be celebrated in the history of television.

Do you feel getting typecast since you have been playing similar roles ever since Qubool Hai ended?