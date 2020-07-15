TV actress Shrenu Parikh has tested positive for Covid-19. The actress is undergoing treatment for the deadly pandemic at a hospital and she has confirmed the news on her Instagram account.

The actress wrote, "Hey everyone have been away for a while but the bugger hasn't spared me...was found Covid positive a few days ago, and I'm now recovering in the hospital! Keep me and my family in your prayers! And I'm very thankful to all the corona warriors who treat the patients compassionately during these scary times too..."

"Even after being so careful if it can get to you then imagine the power of this invisible demon we are fighting with... pls pls be very careful and save urselves! [sic]" the caption of Shrenu Parikh's note read.

Many celebrities have wished her speedy recovery.

In the last couple of days, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actor Parth Samthaan have tested positive for Covid-19.

On his Instagram account, Parth Samthaan wrote, "Hi everyone , I have been tested Postive for covid 19 .although I have mild symptoms.. I would urge and request everyone whose been with me in close promitixy over the last few days please go and get yourself tested . The Bmc has regularly been in touch and with the doctors guidance I am in self quarantine and I am grateful to them for all their support . Please be safe and take care. [sic]"