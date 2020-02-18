Aparna Das, the charming young lady who captured everyone's heart with her role in Vineeth Sreenivasan's 'Manoharam' is now one of the most demanded heroines in the industry. In a recent talk with the International Business Times, India, Aparna Das opened up about her career plans, future projects, and the prevalence of male dominance in the industry.

You entered Mollywood with the movie 'Njan Prakashan'. Tell me your journey in fetching a role in a Sathyan Anthikkadu movie.

It was a dream come true project for me. Not acting in his film, but knowing him personally. He is someone I look up to. I used to do TikTok videos back then, and Akhil (Sathyan Sir's son) who saw it and contacted me. He asked me to do a one-minute long video for an audition if I was interested. And I did it and luckily I got the role. I believe I'm very lucky to start in a Sathyan Anthikad film.

Was it Sathyan Anthikkadu who referred you to Anwar Sadiq for Manoharam?

It was Sathyan sir's son who referred me for Manoharam. Actually they called me up for a different role. But I ended up doing the lead. (Aparna smiles).

How was your experience working with Vineeth Sreenivasan in Manoharam?

I am a big fan of Vineeth Sreenivasan's music. I always wished to work with him, and luckily my first film as a lead was as his pair. He was very supportive throughout the shooting. I respect him for the way he treats others. I haven't seen someone who loves his family like this. He is very soft-spoken. He is also a big-time foodie which was a good thing for us because he bought us food during the shooting.

Tell us more about your future projects

I have committed a film in Malayalam named Drishti. It focuses on Women's insecurities and the life journey of a photojournalist. The first schedule of the movie will be carried out in Cochin, while the remaining schedules will be shot in Leh, Ladakh. Pradeep Chandrasekharan is directing this movie, and he has previously worked with veteran director Mohan in 'Pakshe' that starred Mohanlal in the lead role. Raj Zacharias who has previously produced Anwar is bankrolling this project. This is basically a female-centric film, and I believe this role will stay close to my heart forever.

We heard that you are soon going to act in a Tamil movie. Would you mind opening up more details about the film?

Yes. But I extremely sorry that I could not reveal more details about that film. The makers have not even named the film, so once everything is finalized, I will surely tell you. But to be frank, I am looking forward to that film, as it will be a breezy colourful entertainer.

What is your take on male dominance that prevails in the Indian film industry?

I don't believe that way. Unlike the past, things have changed a lot, and I believe many actresses like Manju Warrier and Parvathi are Superstars now, and people are eagerly waiting for their movies just like any other stars. As far as my knowledge, it is calibre and mettle that matters in the entertainment industry, and gender does not matter. The best example is none other than Kangana Ranaut.

For a fresher like you, Is it necessary to have a Godfather to survive in the industry?

I don't know. But I think it is always good to have someone to tell what's right and what's wrong. Like in every other field, if u have anybody experienced to tell you the right things and show u the right path, what's wrong in that. I don't believe it is a necessity but I think it is good if u have someone like that.

Who is your favourite actor in Mollywood?

I love Fahadh Faasil. He is such an amazing actor. I like all his movies. Look at the way he acted in Thondimuthalum Drisksakshiyum. It was such a natural way of acting, not acting, it was really behaving. Look at Kumbalangi Nights. This movie showed a different face of Fahadh. And luckily, in Njan Prakashan, I got a chance to share screen space with him, and I will cherish those memories forever.

Tell us more about your family

Me mom dad and brother. And yes my grandparents. We are all from Palakkad, a small town in Kerala. My parents are working in Muscat. I am currently living in Cochin with my brother. He is doing his bachelor's in Rajagiri college. We both did our schooling in Muscat and I was working there when I got this offer. My grandparents are in Palakkad. I decided to move to Cochin to chase my dreams. I think this is the right time to do it. So trying to live my dreams.