Actress Shraddha Srinath, who has proved her skills with films like U Turn, Vikram Vedha, K 13 and Jersey, is all set to impress the audience once again with her upcoming film Nerkonda Paarvai, which is a remake of Hindi film Pink.

The actress, in an exclusive interview, reveals why she said 'yes' to a remake, her upcoming projects, how Nerkonda Paarvai has changed her as a person and a lot more. Nerkonda Paarvai is slated to be released on August 8.

Excerpts from the interview:

IBT: Why haven't you watched Pink before completing the shoot of Nerkonda Paarvai?

Shraddha: I have never watched the whole film. I remember watching the scene where the sexual assault on Taapsee, in the film, happens and it was very disturbing for me. I am someone who cannot watch anything that is disturbing and especially when it is like a molestation or an assault. When I bagged the offer too, I decided not to watch Pink and to give my best. I think I have given my best and leave the judgement to the audience now.

IBT: So acting in the scene when the assault happens, was also disturbing? If so, how did you manage to do so?

Shraddha: I have a small story to share, in regard to this question. When the Nirbhaya incident happened, I was in Delhi, doing my Law internship. My parents and everyone including myself were freaked out. So when finally, the day when I have to shoot for the same scene has come, I decided to react like how Nirbhaya would have done that day. I took inspiration from her and did the scene, though it was disturbing for me. That girl is a true inspiration when it comes to learning about how to fight in life.

IBT: Auditions in films down south sound like a taboo. Were you okay giving an audition? What was your selection process like?

Shraddha: In Bollywood, auditions are pretty common and any big actor would definitely give an audition when asked. I was completely fine giving an audition and I think some roles need auditions and especially when it is for a film like Nerkonda Paarvai. This film is a critical one and it needed auditions to find the best actors. It helps in introducing fresh faces to the industry and would open gates to talented artistes. I came to know through one of my friends and Vinoth sir too, that I was being considered to reprise the role Taapsee has played in Pink. Later when the auditions took place, they called me, I did my job there and was selected too.

IBT: Tell us about how working with Ajith was, and do you share screen space with Vidya Balan?

Shraddha: I don't share any screen space with Vidya Balan. But people on the sets have been all praises for her. Talking about Ajith sir, I must say that he is one of the finest actors we have in the industry. Have heard a lot about his professionalism, dedication to work and a lot more. Was amazed to see that all what I have heard about him is so true. He is a breezy actor. Down to earth, and never lets that star status come in between work. Have learnt a lot from him.

IBT: You don't like it when others remake your projects, but you have done one now. What do have to say?

Shraddha: I know (laughs). It is not that I don't like when someone remakes the film which I have been part of. It is all about the roles I have played in films like U Turn and Vikram Vedha. I can't see anyone else playing the role of Priya. I feel attached and emotionally connected to my roles. I repeat that I am not against remakes and that I am attached to my roles. Coming to the remake of Pink, I am not sure whether Taapsee would also feel like me or not. I hope she doesn't hate me for Nerkonda Paarvai.

IBT: Sometimes, actors get influenced by the roles they play. Has Nerkonda Paarvai changed you as a person?

Shraddha: Yes, definitely. The film has made my way of thinking better. I have become very outspoken. I am no way close to Meera, the role which I have played. I am not a fighter like her. But yes, now, I have become a fighter and learnt that when we are not okay with something, we should definitely make it clear to the opposite person, because, NO means NO.

IBT: Was there any moment where you felt that this project wasn't for you?

Shraddha: No, I don't think there has been any such moment. In fact, I have always been curious to know how the audience would respond to my performance and the film as well. I am sure that the audience would like it. I feel lucky to have been part of this project, which has a lot to tell to the public. The cast and the team is one of the reasons why I have been part of this film. Such an amazing film and people around and all these things have never made me feel like this project wasn't for me.